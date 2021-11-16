Report: Jared Goff’s oblique injury has his status for Week 11 in question

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday he wasn’t changing his starting quarterback, sticking with Jared Goff despite his struggles. Now comes word, though, that the Lions might have to start David Blough out of necessity in Week 11.

Goff has an oblique injury that could keep him out Sunday against the Browns, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The coaching staff wants to see Goff in Wednesday’s practice to determine whether he can use his core muscles before deciding anything, according to Pelissero.

The Lions, of course, have a quick turnaround after Sunday, playing a Thanksgiving Day game against the Bears.

In his first season with the Lions, Goff has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 2,109 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also fumbled seven times, losing four.

