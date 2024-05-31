Report: Japanese Club Targets Celtic Star in Mega Deal

Kyogo Furuhashi: Could the Celtic Star Be Heading Back to Japan?

Celtic’s Japanese striker, Kyogo Furuhashi, might be on the verge of a surprising move back to his homeland. According to a recent article from The Daily Mail, the 29-year-old has caught the attention of Urawa Red Diamonds, the wealthiest club in Japan, who are keen to bring him back to the J-League.

Urawa Red Diamonds’ Ambitious Pursuit

“Kyogo Furuhashi could be set for a shock departure from Celtic this summer after being lined up for a stunning move back to Japan,” reported The Daily Mail. The Urawa-based club are reportedly ready to shatter the J-League transfer record, currently standing at £10 million, to secure Furuhashi’s services. This record-breaking move highlights Urawa’s intent to build a squad capable of dominating the league.

The Japanese giants recently signed Norwegian forward Ola Solbakken on loan from Roma, but with his potential departure looming, Urawa is keen to fill the void with a homegrown talent. Furuhashi, who has become a fan favourite at Celtic, could be the perfect candidate.

Kyogo’s Journey at Celtic

Furuhashi’s journey at Celtic has been impressive. Brought to Glasgow by Ange Postecoglou in 2021, he quickly became a pivotal figure, winning seven out of nine domestic trophies and endearing himself to the fans with his electrifying performances. Despite his success, the striker’s form has been inconsistent under Brendan Rodgers. “Kyogo has not enjoyed the same success under Rodgers despite another decent goal return,” The Daily Mail noted, with 19 goals in all competitions marking his least prolific season in Glasgow.

Celtic’s willingness to part ways with Furuhashi might hinge on a lucrative offer. The club, having signed him for just £4.5 million, could view a bid well above £10 million as excellent value, especially with Furuhashi turning 30 next season.

The Future Under Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers has made it clear that he intends to reshape the Celtic squad, aiming to leave his own mark. “Rodgers has already stated his ambition to put his own stamp on this Celtic squad in the summer,” reported The Daily Mail. This ambition includes potentially making Adam Idah’s loan move from Norwich permanent. Idah, who scored the winning goal in the Scottish Cup final, has been sharing striking duties with Furuhashi and could become a more permanent fixture if Furuhashi departs.

Despite fan criticism regarding Rodgers’ use of Furuhashi, the manager defended his approach, insisting there was no significant change in how the striker was utilised compared to Postecoglou’s tenure. The summer transfer window will reveal whether Urawa’s interest materialises into a concrete bid and if Celtic decides to capitalise on the financial offer.