Report: Jamison Crowder likely to hit free agency

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder‘s three-year deal with the Jets is up and it doesn’t look like he is going to sign a new contract with the team ahead of the start of free agency next week.

DJ Bien-Amie II of the New York Daily News reports that Crowder is expected to hit the open market when free agency opens on March 16.

Crowder opened his Jets run with 78 catches during the 2019 season, but he missed four games the next year and took a pay cut in order to remain with the team in 2021. More injuries kept him out of five games and he finished the year with 51 catches for 447 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jets also have Keelan Cole and Braxton Berrios on track for free agency, which leaves Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and Denzel Mims as their top wideouts under contract for the 2022 season.

