Report: Jamie McMurray out of No. 1 next year

Jamie McMurray’s 2018 season with Chip Ganassi Racing is expected to be his last in the No. 1 Chevrolet, according to a published report.

The Associated Press reported Monday that McMurray would close out the Monster Energy Series season in the No. 1 Chevrolet. Team owner Ganassi told the Associated Press he has offered the 42-year-old driver a contract for the 2019 Daytona 500 and a leadership position with the team.

A representative for Chip Ganassi Racing said Monday afternoon that the team had no comment at this time.

McMurray entered Monday’s rain-delayed race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 21st place in the series standings, needing a victory for a last-ditch shot at the postseason. He has one top-five finish this season, a third-place result in April at Texas Motor Speedway.

McMurray has seven career victories in the Monster Energy Series, including the 2010 Daytona 500. He has been with team owner Chip Ganassi since 2010.

Both McMurray and Kurt Busch had previously declined to address speculation that Busch was being targeted to fill the No. 1 ride beginning in 2019.

