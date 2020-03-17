Jamie Collins' return to the New England Patriots lasted only one season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Collins will be leaving the Patriots, this time, by choice. He'll be playing with the Detroit Lions in 2020.

Source: The #Lions are signing former #Patriots LB Jamie Collins — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And according to Rapoport, Collins deal will a be a three-year, $30 million deal with $18 million in guarantees.

For the #Lions and LB Jamie Collins, it's a 3-year worth $30M, source said. The deal includes $18M fully guaranteed. A nice payday and a reunion with coach Matt Patricia. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

By joining the Lions, Collins will be reunited with his former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who now is the head coach of the Lions.

Collins, 30, had one of the best seasons of his career in his 2019 return to the Patriots. There was a legitimate discussion about him being a Defensive Player of the Year candidate amid New England's hot defensive start in 2019. He ultimately totaled 81 tackles, seven sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown and was a big-time playmaker for the Patriots.

Collins is the second linebacker to leave the Patriots since the start of free agency. Kyle Van Noy also defected to join a former Patriots coordinator turned head coach and landed with Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins. Van Noy is set to make just under $13 million a year for four years, so he beat Collins out financially.

Story continues

With Collins and Van Noy gone, Dont'a Hightower is the only returning starter among the Patriots linebacker corps.

Report: Jamie Collins joining Lions on three-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston