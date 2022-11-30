Report: James Washington expected to return to Cowboys practice

The Cowboys are waiting to see if they will land Odell Beckham Jr. as a free agent and they’re reportedly moving toward getting another wideout on the active roster as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that wide receiver James Washington is expected to be designated for return from injured reserve. The move would allow Washington to return to practice with the team and it opens a 21-day window for the Cowboys to add him to their active roster.

Washington signed with the Cowboys as a free agent this offseason, but has not played in any games because he fractured his foot this summer. He had 114 catches for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons with the Steelers.

Beckham is also meeting with the Giants and Bills, so he may wind up playing somewhere other than Dallas. If that comes to pass, it would make Washington’s return all the more important.

