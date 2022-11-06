Report: James Robinson will play for Jets Sunday

The Jets added running back James Robinson to their injury report on Saturday, but he won’t miss Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Robinson will be in the lineup. He was listed as questionable with a knee injury when the Jets put him on the report Saturday.

Sunday’s game will be Robinson’s second with the Jets. He was acquired ahead of the trade deadline last week as the Jets moved to fill the void left by Breece Hall‘s season-ending torn ACL. He ran five times for 17 yards in the Jets’ 22-17 loss to the Patriots.

Michael Carter led the team in rushing last weekend and Ty Johnson is also on hand in the backfield for the Jets.

