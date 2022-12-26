Report: DE James Lynch is out for the rest of the regular season

The Minnesota Vikings have been dealing with a rash of injuries this season and it isn’t slowing down. Per The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling, defensive end James Lynch will miss the rest of the regular season with a shoulder injury.

Lynch has been a valuable rotational piece for the Vikings and has been improved from last year due to a shift in scheme. Lynch has 31 tackles, 2.0 sacks and 1.0 tackles for loss this season.

In his place, backup nose tackle Khyiris Tonga will be getting more snaps in pass rush situations as well as rookie defensive end Esezi Otomewo, who just played 18 snaps on Saturday.

Source confirms the #Vikings will be without defensive tackle James Lynch for the final two regular season games because of a shoulder injury. There’s hope he can get back for the playoffs. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) December 26, 2022

