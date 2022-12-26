It sounds like the Vikings will be without one of their rotational defensive linemen for at least the next couple of games.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, James Lynch will miss the last two weeks of the regular season with a shoulder injury. But the team hopes that Lynch will be able to return for the playoffs with rest and rehab.

Lynch has played 26 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and 12 percent of special teams snaps in 15 games. He’s started two games this season.

Lynch has recorded 20 total tackles with one tackle for loss.

The Vikings have already clinched the NFC North, so the team has a guaranteed home playoff At 12-3, it’s unlikely that they’ll surpass the 13-2 Eagles for the No. 1 seed, particularly because the Eagles hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Vikings will head to Green Bay ot take on the Packers in Week 17.

Report: James Lynch will miss rest of regular season with shoulder injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk