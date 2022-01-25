Report: James Harden not content with life in Brooklyn, unhappy with Steve Nash’s rotations

With Kevin Durant out for an extended period and Kyrie Irving only playing part-time, James Harden has become the Brooklyn Nets’ most important player as they fight for a top seed in the Eastern Conference ahead of a pivotal playoff run. Off the court, though, the latest reports surrounding Harden’s impending free agency plans will have some Nets fans feeling uneasy about the future of the organization.

On Monday, it was reported that the Philadelphia 76ers are targeting Harden in the coming offseason, and could be willing to hold off on a Ben Simmons trade in order to execute a potential Harden sign-and-trade with Brooklyn.

On Tuesday, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that Harden has expressed to some people close to him that he’s interested in exploring his options – and that he’s not entirely happy with his move from Houston to Brooklyn.

Via Bleacher Report:

“Harden has recently informed several confidants—including former teammates and coaches—of his interest in exploring other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer, league sources told B/R. …. According to multiple sources, Harden has not enjoyed living in Brooklyn, compared to his days as a central Houston magnate. Outside of the change in climate, the chasm between state taxes in New York versus Texas is quite obvious as well.”

Harden is also reportedly concerned about Steve Nash’s ever-changing rotations. Nash said earlier this month that he may continue to experiment with his rotations for the entire season – which may not be sitting well with Harden.

Via Bleacher Report:

“Nets coach Steve Nash’s fluid rotations have also disappointed Harden, sources told B/R. Nash has favored hot-hand closing lineups, rather than a fixed crunch-time unit.”

