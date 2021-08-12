Report: James Ennis a possibility for Lakers in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers are continuing to be linked to notable players still available in free agency.

Los Angeles so far has been tireless in free agent signings from win-now veterans to younger players with untapped potential.

Experienced veterans like Wayne Ellington, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and more will have their specific roles to play while players like Malik Monk and Talen Horton-Tucker still have plenty of room to further evolve their respective games.

But as the Lakers get closer to completing the possible 15-man roster, names will continue to be connected to L.A. as a possible destination.

Recently, Isaiah Thomas has been rumored to possibly end up in L.A. as the Lakers could use another point guard.

Another name that has popped up for the Lakers is James Ennis, according to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein:

“For the Lakers, wing depth is more important than a backup guard. James Ennis is a name that’s been mentioned for the Lakers.”

Ennis, who has played for seven teams in seven seasons, just recently donned the Orlando Magic jersey; last season, he averaged 8.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24 minutes per game while being the typical starting small forward.

Ennis’ biggest trait that improved last season was his 3-point shot; he made 43.3 percent of his perimeter attempts on 2.5 tries per game, which is respectable enough to keep defenses honest.

The 31-year-old wing can guard multiple positions with a 6’11” wingspan, and he even logged minutes as a small-ball power forward last season in Orlando.

Ennis would be a nice depth option for L.A. off the bench as someone who could be trusted to play off the ball and hit open looks while holding his own on defense, too.