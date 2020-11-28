Report: James Conner is one of Steelers' two new positive coronavirus cases

Report: James Conner one of Steelers' two new COVID-19 cases originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Pittsburgh Steelers had two additional positive COVID-19 tests, one coach and one player, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday afternoon, one day after the team placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, star running back James Conner is the latest player to test positive ahead of Tuesday's twice-rescheduled matchup with the Ravens. Conner will need a second test Sunday to confirm the positive result. Special teams coach Danny Smith was the other positive test, according to the Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.

It's scary and unfortunate for any player to test positive, but it's especially worrisome for Conner. The local product out of Pitt was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma while rehabbing from a torn MCL in 2015 when he was in college.

As the Ravens continue to try to mitigate their own outbreak and the Steelers see multiple positives for two consecutive days, the status of Tuesday's game between AFC North rivals continues to look murky.