Report: James Conner not expected to play against Rams

It doesn’t look like Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will be facing off with fellow Pitt alum James Conner this weekend.

Conner missed last Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury and it appears the Steelers are on track to play without him when the Rams visit Pittsburgh this weekend.

Conner was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin expressed optimism about getting Conner back this week, but Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that he is expected to miss his second straight game.

With Benny Snell out with a knee injury, Trey Edmunds and Jaylen Samuels handled the running back duties in last Sunday’s win over the Colts. It seems they’ll be handling the backfield work again as the Steelers try for a fourth straight win.