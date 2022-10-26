As the Saints begin their practice week, it’s unclear who will be behind center for the team’s Sunday matchup against the Raiders.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football, Jameis Winston is still not 100 percent healthy.

Winston was active for last Thursday’s game against the Cardinals in case of emergency. But he did not take a snap, with Andy Dalton serving as the starting quarterback.

Winston has been dealing with back and ankle issues for the last few weeks. He hasn’t played since Week Three.

The 2015 No. 1 overall pick has completed 64 percent of his passes this season for 858 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

There was some conversation about Dalton potentially taking over as New Orleans’ full-time starter, but throwing three picks in last week’s game reduced that chatter. Dalton has completed 63.4 percent of his passes in four starts for 946 yards with seven touchdowns and four picks.

Winston was a limited participant on all three days of the injury report last week. We’ll see how the Saints list him in Week Eight.

Report: Jameis Winston still not 100 percent healthy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk