Report: Jameis Winston will be Saints’ Week One starter

Jameis Winston is the Saints’ starting quarterback.

Winston will start for the Saints in their Week One game against the Packers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Saints coach Sean Payton hadn’t publicly named his starter, but from all appearances Winston was ahead of Taysom Hill after a strong performance in the Saints’ Week Two preseason game.

Winston has much more experience as a starting quarterback than Hill does, and Payton also likes having Hill available as a running back, receiver and special teams player. So the news comes as no surprise.

To keep the starting job all season, Winston will need to play better than he did the last time he was a starting quarterback, with the Buccaneers in 2019. Payton is apparently confident that he can.

