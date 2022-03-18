Report: Jameis Winston “back in play” for Saints

The Saints’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson came to an end with Friday’s news that Watson will be going to the Browns and that could lead them back to a familiar face as they move forward with plans at quarterback.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jameis Winston is expected to be “back in play” for the Saints. Winston became a free agent on Wednesday and has not been linked with any other teams at this point.

Winston started the first seven games of the 2021 season for the Saints, but missed the rest of the year after tearing his ACL.

Winston isn’t the only quarterback who will be impacted by the Watson decision. Baker Mayfield is now going to be on the move, the 49ers know who could be in the market for Jimmy Garoppolo, and Matt Ryan‘s future with the Falcons is less than certain after the team also made a play for Watson’s services.

