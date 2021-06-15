Jamal Adams reportedly won’t participate in Seahawks mandatory minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

When the Seattle Seahawks take the field Tuesday at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Jamal Adams will not there.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Seahawks star safety is not expected to participate in mandatory minicamp, but reports are mixed whether presumptive contract issues have played a part in his absence.

Seahawks’ safety Jamal Adams officially will not participate in Seattle’s mandatory minicamp this week, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 15, 2021

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Adams’ absence may be related to a potential family or personal issue.

Adams needs a new contract, but I'm told Seahawks are aware of a potential family/personal issue with Adams that might be a factor here. https://t.co/HYTh3ec2zg — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 15, 2021

Adams, a No. 6 overall pick by the New York Jets in 2017, was traded to Seattle last season for first-and third-round picks in 2021 and a first-round pick in 2022, as well as safety Bradley McDougald. The two-time All-Pro had been seeking a trade for months amid a contract impasse with the Jets.

In April, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said the team was working on a long-term deal to keep Adams in Seattle.

"We want him to be here a long time for sure. He’s a great player," he said. "We’re glad we made the trade to get him, and he’s going to be a very important part of our future."

Brady Henderson of ESPN reports discussions with Adams’ reps are still ongoing, but as of earlier this month, there hasn’t been much movement towards a deal.

My understanding on Jamal Adams' contract situation: There have been discussions with his reps but, as of earlier this month, not much movement towards a deal. I'm told there's still an expectation within the organization that it will get done. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) June 15, 2021

Adams is entering the final year of his rookie deal and coming off a spectacular season with the Seahawks in which he set a single-season record for a defensive back with 9.5 sacks in just 12 games in 2020. He led the Seahawks with 14 TFL and did not have an interception.

He is not expected to play on his fifth-year option which will pay him $9.9 in base salary this season.

The biggest hurdle in retaining Adams is he is reportedly looking to become the highest-paid safety in NFL history. Such a contract extension would pay him at least $16-17 million annually, as Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons is already slated to earn a base salary of $15.1 million in 2022.

Whether Adams’ absence on Tuesday is due to personal issues or seeking a new contract, Seahawks fans are on holdout watch for now.