Report: Jamal Adams and Seahawks agree to four-year, $70M extension

In what seemed like a saga that was imminent to end amicably, the Seattle Seahawks and Jamal Adams agreed to a four-year, $70 million extension ($38 million guaranteed), becoming the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

It seemed as if both sides had reached an impasse at times, especially with the franchise tag being mentioned, but it was clear since the Seahawks acquired Adams from the New York Jets that he wanted to become one of the highest-paid players at his position. Surrendering two first-round picks only for him to walk didn’t seem likely.

Adams attended training camp but didn’t participate as both sides negotiated a contract.

The 25-year-old now surpasses Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons ($15.25 million) in average salary ($17.5 million).

In season one with the Seahawks, Adams set a league defensive back record with 9.5 sacks. He also recorded 83 tackles and a forced fumble. Where there may be even more optimism is he dealt with injuries during the season and will enter the 2021 campaign injury-free.