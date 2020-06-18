Report: Jamal Adams would accept trade to some places absent extension

Jets safety Jamal Adams has made it clear the entire offseason he is frustrated at the team’s lack of urgency at getting him a long-term deal. Now comes news that Adams has requested a trade.

The Jets have not given Adams’ agent permission to speak with other teams, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports. But Watkins, who formerly covered the Jets, added that Adams has informed the team that he would accept a trade to a handful of teams without requesting a contract extension, at least not right away.

Adam Schefter of ESPN lists those teams as the Cowboys, Ravens, Texans, Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers and Seahawks.

The Cowboys have shown the most interest in a trade for Adams, having talked to the Jets at the trade deadline last season. The Cowboys, though, found the Jets’ asking price too rich.

Dallas still is working on a long-term deal with Dak Prescott, with a July 15 deadline approaching, and would need to get Prescott taken care of first. Prescott’s franchise tag is costing the Cowboys $31.4 million for 2020 absent an agreement.

