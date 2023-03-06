Report: Jamaal Williams expected to draw interest from Panthers in free agency

The Carolina Panthers may be looking to add a lot more touchdowns and a lot more gyrations to the team this offseason.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Detroit Lions free-agent running back Jamaal Williams is expected to draw interest from the Panthers. Birkett also notes the Buffalo Bills (or better known as “Carolina North” to some) as another potential suitor for the 27-year-old rusher.

Williams stacked up a league-leading 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022. Oh, and that mark also broke a Lions franchise record held by some fella named Barry Sanders—who hit the end zone 16 times back in 1991.

Anyway, Williams did more than just score this past season. He ran for a career-high 1,066 yards, his first-ever 1,000-yard rushing campaign, and 65 first downs—which was tied for the fourth-most in football.

Carolina’s expected interest in the soon-to-be seventh-year veteran may have a bit to do with new assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley. Both Staley and Williams arrived in Detroit in 2021 and spent the last two seasons together.

During his introductory press conference on Feb. 23, Staley said he’s excited to go to war with this gritty Panthers roster. So it wouldn’t be a surprise if he helps Carolina get another dawg up in this mug pretty soon.

More!

Panthers may be willing to 'overpay' for 2023 draft's No. 1 overall pick Panthers among PFF's list of teams most likely to improve in 2023 Derek Carr reportedly leaning toward Jets over Panthers, Saints

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire