Report: Jalen Reagor will return to Patriots

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor is returning to the Patriots.

He will sign a one-year contract, Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports.

Reagor, 25, caught seven passes for 138 yards last season while returning seven kickoffs for a 31.6-yard average. He scored a touchdown on a 98-yard touchdown against the Bills.

The Eagles made him the 21st overall selection in 2020, and he spent two seasons in Philadelphia before spending one with the Vikings.

Reagor joined the Patriots in 2023.

The Patriots also have re-signed receiver Kendrick Bourne. They join JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte, Kawaan Baker and T.J. Luther on the depth chart.