Jalen Reagor clears final medical hurdle, ready for Cowboys

Jalen Reagor was a full participant in practice all week, and now comes word that Reagor has been fully cleared to return to action.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported Thursday that Reagor’s doctor has cleared him to play, which means he’ll return to the field Sunday night for the first time in a month and a half when the Eagles face the Cowboys at the Linc and on national TV.

Source says Jalen Reagor got final clearance from doctor today to return Sunday night 👍🏼



Looking forward to seeing young receiving group with:

Jalen Reagor, Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward, John Hightower pic.twitter.com/CtOsuZ0y4e — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 29, 2020

Reagor, the Eagles’ rookie 1st-round pick, tore the ulnar collateral ligament in this thumb during the Eagles’ Week 2 loss to the Rams and has missed the last five games.

Reagor started against Washington and the Rams and caught five passes for 96 yards, including a 55-yard catch in his NFL debut in Washington. He played much of the Rams game with the injury.

In his absence, Lions and Packers castoff Travis Fulgham got a chance to play and responded with 357 yards in the last four games, and the game against the Cowboys will be the first where the Eagles will have both Reagor and Fulgham on the field.

With Reagor, Fulgham, rookie John Hightower - who already has two 50-yard catches - and trusty slot Greg Ward, the Eagles have four promising wide receivers who are all 25 or younger.

Reagor is still technically on Injured Reserve, designated to return, as are T.J. Edwards, Rudy Ford, Jason Peters and Dallas Goedert, who all appear to have a very good chance to play Sunday night.

The Eagles will have to make corresponding moves with the 53-man roster before Sunday to activate them. The roster is currently at 51, so if all five are activated from IR, the Eagles would have to move three players off the 53 to make room.

