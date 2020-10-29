Report: Jalen Reagor cleared to return for Sunday Night Football

Doctors have cleared receiver Jalen Reagor to return this week, and the first-round choice will play in the Eagles’ Sunday Night Football game against the Cowboys, Geoff Mosher of insidethebirds.com reports.

Reagor returned to practice Monday.

He had thumb surgery after tearing a UCL in Week 2. Reagor has five catches for 96 yards in two games.

Reagor’s return is a welcome sight for the Eagles, who placed DeSean Jackson on injured reserve this week. Reagor re-joins a receiving corps that includes Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward and John Hightower.

Carson Wentz has seen enough of Reagor to believe the former TCU product’s return to the lineup can help.

“I think it can,” Wentz said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I think it can change the dynamic, just what you can do with him in the screen game, and down the field. He’s a guy that has run-after-the-catch ability. Obviously, it’s been very limited, the sample size, like you said, is very limited, both in the games and in training camp.

“But we see it in practice. We see the explosiveness that he brings and how he can change a game in a heartbeat. We saw it early in the Washington game, on the third-and-long play. That’s just the type of guy he is.”

Reagor missed time in training camp with a small tear in his labrum.

