Report: Jalen Ramsey waited for Golden Tate outside Giants’ locker room

Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate have a lengthy personal history, and on Sunday afternoon, they squared off on the field at SoFi Stadium – in more ways than one.

In addition to battling it out during the game, they exchanged words after the whistle and even got into a fight when the game ended. They reportedly threw punches simultaneously before going to the ground, needing to be separated by their teammates.

Ramsey didn’t want things to end there, though. He paced back and forth on the field for about 40 minutes after the game ended, and when he had cooled off, he went looking for Tate.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Ramsey was waiting outside the Giants’ locker room for Tate. And given their past, it probably wasn’t to shake hands and make up.

Even after their on-field confrontation, Jalen Ramsey was waiting outside the Giants locker room for Golden Tate, according to a source. He wanted more. Fortunately, they avoided Round 2. #Giants #Rams #NFL — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 5, 2020





The NFL could choose to discipline both Ramsey and Tate for their actions on Sunday, but it’s unlikely they’ll be suspended. Fines are possible, however, depending on how the league views the on-field fight after the game.

Neither player was made available to the media afterwards, and Sean McVay said he wasn’t sure what happened between Ramsey and Tate.