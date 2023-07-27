Report: Jalen Ramsey will undergo surgery to repair torn meniscus

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will have to wait a bit before making his debut with the team.

Ramsey injured his knee during Thursday's practice and medical testing revealed a torn meniscus, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The Pro Bowler will undergo surgery Friday, which will determine how much time he will miss.

Ramsey will miss at least 6-8 weeks.

Doctors will determine during surgery whether to trim the meniscus, a partial meniscectomy that has a shorter recovery time, or repair it with sutures.

Ramsey's social media post indicates he expects to miss some time during the regular season: "That end of the season push gon be legendary!" he wrote.

Ramsey was carted off after injuring his left knee during a collision with receiver Tyreek Hill while breaking up a pass in an 11-on-11 drill.

The Dolphins traded for the three-time All-Pro in March to pair him with Xavien Howard and give the team one of the top cornerback duos in the league.

In seven seasons, Ramsey has 19 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and two sacks.