Report: Jalen Ramsey requests trade from Jaguars after argument with coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ best defensive back wants out. All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey has reportedly requested a trade after getting into an argument with head coach Doug Marrone during Sunday’s game, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Jaguars have spoken to teams about a deal, but there are no current plans to trade the 24-year-old Ramsey, according to Schefter.

Ramsey’s trade request comes a day after he got into a heated argument with Marrone during Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans. Ramsey was reportedly upset after Marrone failed a challenge a catch by Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Ramsey, who was in coverage during the play, believed Hopkins dropped the ball. A few plays later, the Texans kicked a field goal.

After that drive ended, Marrone and Ramsey got into a nose-to-nose argument on the sideline. Another coach had to separate Ramsey and Marrone.

Following the contest, Ramsey did not speak to the media. Marrone attempted to downplay the situation, saying he did not recall what the argument was about.

Since joining the Jaguars in 2016, Ramsey has developed into one of the league’s best cornerbacks. He’s known not only for his spectacular play, but also for his penchant for trash talk.

Ramsey is under contract for one more season, and is owed roughly $3.7 million in 2020.

Considering his talent, Ramsey should draw plenty of interest on the trade market. The Jaguars, however, are likely to demand a lot for one of the best cornerbacks in the game.

