Report: Jalen Ramsey had full meniscus repair, likely out until December

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday morning that the team would have a better idea of how long cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be out once he had surgery on his knee later in the day and there's now some word about his timeline.

It's not terribly positive for the Miami defense. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that doctors performed a full meniscus repair on Ramsey's knee and that he is expected to be out into December as a result.

If the Dolphins are able to keep most of their other players on the field, Ramsey's return could coincide with a playoff push but it's a blow given how promising the prospect of having Ramsey in Vic Fangio's defense looked this offseason.

Xavien Howard will be at one corner spot for the Dolphins. Cam Smith, Kader Kohou, Noah Igbinoghene, Keion Crossen, Trill Williams, and Nik Needham will be in the mix for playing time alongside him.