Report: Jalen Hurts took first team reps during Eagles walkthrough

The Eagles 2023 team MVP is back, as Jalen Hurts took first-team reps and was a full participant in the team’s Wednesday walkthrough according to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

Jalen Hurts ran with the first team offense during today’s walkthrough, an #Eagles source said. Will likely receive a full participant designation when practice report is released. Another step toward the QB returning from his shoulder injury and starting Sunday vs. the Giants. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 4, 2023

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was sacked six times on the afternoon and went 18-32 passing for 274 yards, one touchdown, and one interception that was returned for a touchdown in the loss to the Saints.

Philadelphia needs a win against the Giants on Sunday to secure the NFC East and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Hurts was close to returning in Week 17 after a two-week designation and the head coach is confident that his Pro Bowl quarterback is trending in the right direction.

Obviously, everything is taken into play as far as when he’s ready to come back. We’re going to want him, first and foremost, we are always going to want him to be healthy enough to not put himself at danger. That’s first and foremost. But then also so he can perform at a high level, as well. When you’re talking about throwing the football with an injured shoulder, it’s a little different than some other injuries I guess to say. He has to be able to throw the ball down the field. He has to be able to throw it accurately. He has to be able to throw it with velocity so he can be effective as a quarterback.

Hurts amassed 294 yards of total offense and accounted for three touchdowns in the matchup earlier this season against the Giants, a 48-22 win in Week 14.

