Report: Jalen Hurts has been dealing with a knee bruise

No, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hasn't been listed on the injury report. Yes, he does have a knee issue.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports it's a knee bruise, basically a bone bruise.

Glazer said that Hurts has been dealing with the situation for four weeks. He took a helmet to the knee last week, per Glazer, which aggravated the injury.

"He's fine," Glazer said.

Last week, Hurts didn't look fine. He was running without burst. He added a knee brace for the second half of the Sunday night game against the Dolphins.