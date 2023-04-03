Report: Jalen Carter visiting pair of NFL teams ahead of draft

Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter is visiting the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. Carter has taken a previous visit with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jalen Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has noted that Carter will not be visiting teams picking outside of the top 10 ahead of the draft.

The Chicago Bears have the No. 9 pick of the draft. Chicago traded back with the Carolina Panthers after originally having the top selection in the draft. The Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 10 pick in the draft. Philadelphia drafted two of Jalen Carter’s college teammates in defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean last year.

Could Jalen Carter team up with Jordan Davis in Philadelphia? (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jalen Carter reportedly plans to attend the draft. Carter has had off the field issues this offseason that has dropped his NFL draft stock. Numerous draft scouts previously considered the No. 1 prospect in the draft, but now he is expected to be picked after several quarterbacks and potentially a few defenders.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted Jalen Carter’s pair of visits and his plans to only visit teams picking in the top 10 selections:

Georgia DT Jalen Carter is visiting the Bears today. It is his second visit, with him already having visited the Eagles. Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said he is declining visit requests for any team drafting outside the top 10 picks. “I’m confident Jalen will go in the top 10,”… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2023

