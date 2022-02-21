The Rams dipped into the SEC to find their new offensive coordinator Liam Coen and he won’t be the only coach joining the Super Bowl champs after coaching in the conference during the 2021 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jake Peetz will also be joining the staff. Peetz was the offensive coordinator at LSU last season while Coen was running the offense at Kentucky.

Peetz coached with Rams head coach Sean McVay in Washington in 2014 and had stints as a quarterbacks coach with the Raiders and Panthers. He also spent one year as an analyst on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama before making his way to Baton Rouge last year.

The Rams are also hiring former Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson as an offensive assistant and giving assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown more responsibilities in the wake of former offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell leaving the team to become the Vikings head coach.

Report: Jake Peetz joining Rams staff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk