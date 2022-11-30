Report: Jake Peetz is expected to depart Rams to join Matt Rhule’s Nebraska staff

New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is bringing one of his former NFL assistants with him to Lincoln.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, current Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz is expected to join Rhule’s staff at Nebraska — Peetz’s alma mater — as quarterbacks coach and another undetermined staff role.

Peetz was the Panthers’ running backs coach in 2019 and stayed on under Rhule in 2020 as the club’s quarterbacks coach. He went back to college to serve as LSU’s offensive coordinator and QBs coach in 2021 before joining the Rams as an offensive assistant this season.

It’s currently unclear whether or not Peetz will finish out the season with the Rams before joining Nebraska’s staff. But given that Los Angeles is 3-8 and isn’t headed for a playoff berth, it would be understandable for Peetz to get into his new role sooner than later.

Peetz was a defensive back and long snapper at Nebraska from 2003-2005. He’s also spent time as an assistant coach with the Raiders, Washington, and the Jaguars.

