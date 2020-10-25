Report: Jake Luton may get opportunity to start in Jacksonville originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Minshew Mania may be come to an end? Does that mean it's time for Luton Lunacy?

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday morning Jacksomnville could look to bench starting quarterback Gardner Minshew III if he continues to struggle, with backups Mike Glennon and Jake Luton competing to replace him.

The end of Minshew Mania? #Jaguars could bench starting QB Gardner Minshew today if his struggles continue.



"If Minshew does struggle and gets replaced by Glennon -- who has been the only other active QB on game day -- the team will likely use the bye to re-evaluate its QB situation," wrote Rapoport.

"Along with Glennon, Jacksonville drafted raw but talented Jake Luton from Oregon State, and he could eventually factor into the decision as well. Both strong-armed throwers have a different style than Minshew, but have impressed at times in practice."

The Jaguars will have a bye in Week 8 of the NFL season so if Luton does get the starting nod, he would make his NFL debut hosting the Houston Texans on Sunday, November 8th.

Luton actually beat out MIke Glennon for a roster spot on the 53-game active roster just before the beginning of the season, but Glennon was promoted from the practice squad on September 8th.

As for Minshew, the Jaguars have lost five in a row with the Washington State product recording five interceptions and four fumbles in those games. HIs raw numbers of 67.5% compleition for 1,682 yards with 11 touchdowns appears to be productive, it hasn't transalted to winning like the Jags wanted to see in 2020, with much of that production coming late with Jacksonville trailing.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden praised Luton ahead of roster cuts, calling him the surprise of training camp.

“Jake's been awesome man," said Gruden. "He's, you know, got about everything you know people look for in a quarterback; he’s tall, throws an accurate ball, has a big arm. He's actually, he's really smart. He learned the offense very fast, and he really hadn't needed much help there.

"I think [Jake has] been the biggest pleasant surprise, I would say—is his ability to come in here, learn, he plays with great poise and confidence for a young player.”

Head coach Doug Marrone echoed that sentiment: "I think Jake has done a really nice job for a young guy."

Jacksonville selected Luton 189th overall during the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

After missing most of the 2017 season with a thoracic spine injury and being limited to just eight games in 2018 with a sprained ankle, Luton was named 2019 Mayo Clinic National Comeback Player of the Year in his sixth and final year at Oregon State.

The Beavers signal-caller passed for 2,714 yards with 62 percent completion, recording 28 touchdowns and just three interceptions though 11 games in 2019. He helped lead the Beavers to their first five-win season since 2014.

Luton played 23 games (21 starts) at Oregon State, and concluded his career fifth in touchdown passes with 42 and seventh in passing yards with 5,227. He was invited to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and Hula Bowl.

