There are many players who have found their effort to move up draft boards hampered by the lack of on-field Pro Day workouts, but players who are building their cases on other aspects of their game may not be as hamstrung.

Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm may find himself in that group. Fromm didn’t blow anyone away with his physical abilities over the last three seasons and made headlines for his small hand size at the Combine, but took Georgia to three SEC championship games and one national title game over his time in Athens.

That success never hurts a quarterback’s profile heading into the draft and can speak to intangibles that coaches like at the position. It appears to be the case for Fromm as Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports he’s doing well in the video interviews he’s taken with teams. Rapoport adds that quarterback coaches, in particular, like how Fromm’s handled those meetings.

Quarterbacks short on physical ability that see the game well can carve out long careers as backups in the NFL. It remains to be seen if that will be Fromm’s ceiling or if there’s a team that sees potential for more in the years to come, but we’ll have a better idea when we see where he comes off the board next week.

Report: Jake Fromm impressing teams in interviews originally appeared on Pro Football Talk