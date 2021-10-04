Report: Jaire Alexander injured AC joint

In this article:

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander injured a shoulder during the third quarter of Sunday’s victory over the Steelers.

He rode shotgun on a cart into the locker room and didn’t return despite being listed as questionable.

Alexander injured his AC joint, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Medical evaluations Monday will determine the extent and provide a prognosis.

Harris was injured on a fourth-and-four play when Najee Harris was stopped for a 1-yard loss after catching a pass from Ben Roethlisberger.

Alexander has 13 tackles and an interception this season.

