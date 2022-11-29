Report: Jahlani Tavai, Patriots agree to two-year, $4.4 million contract extension

Report: Patriots sign linebacker to two-year, $4.4M extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots apparently like what they have in Jahlani Tavai.

The fourth-year linebacker has agreed to a contract extension with the Patriots worth $4.4 million over two years that will keep him in New England through 2024, ESPN's Field Yates reported Tuesday. Tavai's extension includes an $850,000 signing bonus, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Tavai began his NFL career with Matt Patricia's Lions in 2019 and joined the Patriots in 2021 after Detroit released him on Sept. 1. The 26-year-old has emerged as a key contributor this season, starting the last seven games at linebacker while also serving as a core special teamer. Tavai has 38 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and two tackles for loss through 11 games this season.

Tavai is currently playing on a two-year, $1.8 million contract, so this new deal should increase his cap hit, which indicates the Patriots' faith in him as a productive defender and special teamer.