Report: Jaguars working out Terrelle Pryor

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to try to improve their passing offense, which ranked 26th in the NFL last season: via NFL Network, Jacksonville spent part of Wednesday working out free agent Terrelle Pryor.

Reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted that Pryor would be meeting with Jaguars staff as well.

The Jacksonville Jaguars worked out free agent receiver Terrelle Pryor on Wednesday. (AP Photo)

The 29-year-old receiver split last season between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. The Jets cut Pryor on October 20 after he suffered a groin injury in a win over the Colts; to that point, he’d recorded 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns in six games.

Pryor felt he was underused with New York, but said he “loved” his time with the team.

The Bills signed Pryor not long after, and he started his first game with the team, on November 4, only to be cut after his second.

A supplemental draft pick in 2011, the 6-foot-4 Pryor played some quarterback in the early years on his career, with the Oakland Raiders, and was also a 1,000-yard receiver with the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

Jacksonville has been holding its OTAs this week without new quarterback Nick Foles, who is missing time due to an unspecified personal reason. This phase of OTAs is voluntary.

