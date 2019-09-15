Report: Jaguars wanted Chris Jones fined for hit that injured Nick Foles

Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles said he had no hard feelings toward Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones for the hit that broke his collarbone early in last Sunday’s game between the teams, but his team reportedly hoped to see the NFL hand out some discipline to Jones.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Jones was not fined by the league for landing on Foles with his full body weight.

Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports that the Jaguars wanted to see Jones fined by the league because they believe the hit qualified as roughing the passer under the rule regarding body weight. Jones was not penalized during the game.

That rule was adopted in 2018 and was a leading storyline early last season as 34 roughing the passer penalties were called in the first three seasons after only 16 flags the previous year. The Competition Committee issued a video to clarify the new body weight rule at that point and the number of roughing calls dropped over the course of the regular season.

Foles had surgery this week and was placed on injured reserve. The Jaguars hope to have him back at some point in the second half of the season.