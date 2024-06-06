Report: Jaguars waive WR David White Jr. with injury designation

The Jaguars waived undrafted rookie wide receiver David White Jr. with an injury designation on Wednesday, per ESPN’s NFL transaction wire. White will revert to Jacksonville’s injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

White suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during one of Jacksonville’s offseason team activity (OTAs) practices last week.

“Yeah, noncontact obviously. Unfortunate, just running a route,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about White’s injury on Monday. “He was having a really good offseason, and [I] just wish him well now during the recovery. We’ll get him back and hopefully, everything for him is positive.”

White was one of five rookie wide receivers Jacksonville signed after the 2024 NFL draft, alongside Joshua Cephus, Wayne Ruby Jr., Brevin Easton and Joseph Scates. The Jaguars also picked wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the draft’s first round.

Like White, Ruby was waived/injured by the Jaguars after suffering an undisclosed injury during rookie minicamp in May. He reverted to Jacksonville’s injured reserve after going unclaimed on waivers.

From Jacksonville, a class of 2018 graduate of Westside High School, White split his five-year college career between Western Carolina for two seasons and Valdosta State for three. Over 46 total appearances, he caught 94 passes for 1,442 yards and 19 touchdowns.

“Headspace is great and I’m very positive and strong on my outlook on the future. No need to sympathize just had to give an update,” White wrote via Instagram Sunday, revealing his injury.

“There will [be] highs there will be lows surely — At times you can do all you can and give it your all each day and take care of yourself and things can still take place. Nature of the game, taking it a day at a time people, Dream on.”

