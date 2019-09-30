Report: Jaguars turned down two first-round picks for Jalen Ramsey

Despite Jalen Ramsey missing the first game of his career on Sunday after demanding a trade and taking time off practice, the Jaguars don’t want to trade him.

Jacksonville turned down two first-round picks from a team that wanted to acquire Ramsey in a trade, Jason La Canfora of CBS reports.

However, the report indicates that the Jaguars turned the offer down in part because the team making the offer is a good team that the Jaguars think will be picking late in the draft the next two years. That indicates that it’s possible the Jaguars would trade Ramsey for two first-round picks if they came from a team with a losing record.

The indications out of Jacksonville have been that owner Shad Khan wants to keep Ramsey, while front office boss Tom Coughlin is ready to get rid of him. Perhaps a great trade offer could help Coughlin persuade Khan, but it would have to be better than the offers the Jaguars have received so far.