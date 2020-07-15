Report: Jaguars have turned down multiple offers for Yannick Ngakoue

It’s obvious the Jaguars aren’t going to give defensive end Yannick Ngakoue a long-term deal before today’s deadline. Are they going to give in to his trade demand?

A report earlier Wednesday indicated Ngakoue is willing to play elsewhere on the one-year, $17.8 million franchise tag.

The obvious problem with that is a team willing to trade for Ngakoue is going to give less for a one-year rental.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Jaguars have received multiple offers for Ngakoue, “including one involving a Pro Bowl player who didn’t fit their system.” The Jaguars, though, have not gotten an offer with enough value — at least in their minds — for Ngakoue.

So the Jaguars are in no rush to make a deal, Pelssero adds.

Last year, the Seahawks traded for Texans’ tag-holder Jadeveon Clowney before the season, costing them Jacob Martin, Barkevious Mingo and a third-round pick.

