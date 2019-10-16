Report: Jaguars trade CB Jalen Ramsey to Rams

One month after requesting a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jalen Ramsey got his wish.

The star cornerback was traded to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday for two first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021 and a fourth-rounder in 2021, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's happening: Former Jaguars' CB Jalen Ramsey is being traded to the LA Rams for two first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, and a fourth-round pick in 2021, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2019

The news comes on the heels of the Rams trading veteran CB Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens and placing Aqib Talib on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Ramsey's move to the NFC is great news for the Patriots, as New England won't have to worry about the two-time Pro Bowler helping out the Kansas City Chiefs' scuffling defense after they were rumored to be one of his suitors.

