Report: Jaguars to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to 1-year contract

Liz Roscher
·1 min read
Tim Tebow is back in professional football again. 

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Jacksonville Jaguars are "planning" to sign Tebow to a one-year deal. Tebow has changed positions from quarterback to tight end, and will once again be working with his former college coach Urban Meyer. 

Tebow, 33, last appeared in an NFL game in 2012 as a member of the New York Jets.

