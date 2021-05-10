Report: Jaguars to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to 1-year contract
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tim Tebow is back in professional football again.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Jacksonville Jaguars are "planning" to sign Tebow to a one-year deal. Tebow has changed positions from quarterback to tight end, and will once again be working with his former college coach Urban Meyer.
The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021
Tebow, 33, last appeared in an NFL game in 2012 as a member of the New York Jets.
More from Yahoo Sports: