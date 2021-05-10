Report: Jaguars to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to 1-year contract

Tim Tebow is back in professional football again.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Jacksonville Jaguars are "planning" to sign Tebow to a one-year deal. Tebow has changed positions from quarterback to tight end, and will once again be working with his former college coach Urban Meyer.

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

Tebow, 33, last appeared in an NFL game in 2012 as a member of the New York Jets.

