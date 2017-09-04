Report: Jaguars-Texans game staying in Houston

The cleanup from Hurricane Harvey is expected to last for months, but the NFL’s ready to stage an event in Southeast Texas this weekend.

According to Brent Martineau of CBS 47 in Jacksonville, the Jaguars were informed today by NFL officials that Sunday’s game would remain in Houston.

There was reason to consider flipping home games, and Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he was willing to follow the league’s lead on this one. Now, local authorities who have plenty of other things to worry about will be needed to help get 70,000 people safely in and out of the game.

The Texans think they can offer a brief respite to the local fans, and they’re already providing help. Defensive J.J. Watt‘s fundraising efforts have topped the $18 million mark, and he and teammates and volunteers began distributing help this weekend.