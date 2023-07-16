Report: Jaguars, TE Evan Engram agree to three-year deal prior to Monday deadline

The Jacksonville Jaguars and tight end Evan Engram have agreed to a three-year, $41.25 million contract with $24 million guaranteed Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Engram’s agent, Mike McCartney of Vayner Sports tweeted the agreement just before reports of compensation were revealed.

Congrats @eazyengram agreeing to a 3 year deal with the @Jaguars — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) July 16, 2023

Engram, 29, was slated to play under the franchise tag worth roughly $11.345 million guaranteed this year. He missed all of the team’s voluntary offseason program, opting to workout on his own while contract negotiations were ongoing.

Engram and the Jaguars had until Monday, July 17 at 4 p.m. to come to terms on a long-term deal, otherwise Engram would have had to play on a one-year deal in 2023.

Prior to free agency opening in March, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke made it a concerted effort to retain most of their own impending free agents, including Engram.

Engram made it known at the conclusion of the 2022 season that his intentions were to remain in Jacksonville for the long haul. After news broke of his contract agreement, Engram took to Twitter, stating ”I’m home” in a caption including a celebratory photo from last year.

Engram signed a one-year contract worth around $9 million last year to join the Jaguars. in his first year with the team, Engram accounted for 73 receptions for 766 yards and four touchdowns, becoming a valuable asset to the team’s offense.

NFL training camps are slated to open in less than two weeks, with Jaguars veterans slated go report on July 25.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars, Evan Engram agree to three-year, $42.5 million contract