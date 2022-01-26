Report: Jaguars in talks with Bears' HC candidate Byron Leftwich originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Byron Leftwich might be staying in Florida.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to finalize a deal with Leftwich, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, to become the team's head coach, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The 42-year-old Leftwich, who interviewed with the Chicago Bears last week, had a second interview with the Jaguars on Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Jaguars have not yet made a decision, and talks are ongoing with Leftwich and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Jaguars continue talking with Bucs OC Byron Leftwich and Colts DC Matt Eberflus, amongst others, but are not close to a deal with anyone at this time, per sources. Jags still havenâ€™t decided which way theyâ€™ll go. Organization still going through the process and figuring out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2022

Jacksonville seems a natural choice for Leftwich, who was drafted by the Jaguars with the seventh overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft and spent four seasons with the team.

Leftwich's coaching career began as quarterbacks coach for the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, before becoming the team's interim offensive coordinator.

Since his stint with the Cardinals, Leftwich has gone on to coach quarterback Jameis Winston to a career-best season in Tampa Bay and helped Tom Brady and the Bucs offense to a Super Bowl 55 win last season.

In Jacksonville, Leftwich would be tasked with helping to develop 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence as the quarterback enters his second NFL season.

The Jaguars are seeking a long-term replacement at head coach following a turbulent season under Urban Meyer, who was fired in December. The Jaguars finished 3-14, earning the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive season.