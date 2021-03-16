Report: Jaguars snag CB Shaquill Griffin from Seahawks, sign him to 3-year deal

The Seattle Seahawks are losing one of their best cornerbacks. According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Shaquill Griffin is signing a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars that could be worth up to $44.5 million.

Shaquill Griffin is headed to the Jaguars, per source. Hearing it'll be on a 3-year deal worth up 44.5 million, 29M guaranteed. Seahawks losing their top cornerback. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) March 16, 2021

Griffin, 25, reportedly had strong offers from several other teams, including the Seahawks. But as recently as Monday, NFL Network's Mike Garofalo reported that Griffin and the Seahawks were "not in the same ballpark on money right now."

From @gmfb on the free agent CB market. William Jackson, Patrick Peterson and Shaquill Griffin are among the top available but the second tier of players at the position should get good money as well.



A guy who might surprise with a very good deal: #Chargers CB Michael Davis. pic.twitter.com/EPBiQma6su — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2021

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted on Monday afternoon that the Seahawks were making a "hard push" to retain him.

The #Seahawks are making a hard push to keep one of their own — CB Shaquill Griffin. Source said they are working to get him to stay, but he has two other strong offers and will decide soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

In the end, Griffin decided to sign with the Jaguars and return to his home state of Florida.

Could the Griffin brothers play together again?

In leaving Seattle, Griffin is also leaving behind his twin brother, linebacker Shaquem Griffin. The Seahawks drafted both of them in consecutive years (Shaquill in 2017 and Shaquem in 2018), and they've been on the same team ever since. 2021 could be the first year in their professional careers that they're not playing together.

But it doesn't have to be that way. Shaquem is a restricted free agent, and according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks aren't planning to tender Shaquem a contract.

The #Seahawks aren't tendering Shaquill Griffin's brother, Shaquem, as a restricted free agent, per source. So ... a potential Griffin family reunion in Jacksonville? — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2021

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer isn't on the same spending spree as Bill Belichick is right now, but he doesn't have to be to snag Shaquem. There's a chance the brothers could reunite in Jacksonville.

