Report: Jaguars snag CB Shaquill Griffin from Seahawks, sign him to 3-year deal

Liz Roscher
·2 min read
The Seattle Seahawks are losing one of their best cornerbacks. According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Shaquill Griffin is signing a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars that could be worth up to $44.5 million. 

Griffin, 25, reportedly had strong offers from several other teams, including the Seahawks. But as recently as Monday, NFL Network's Mike Garofalo reported that Griffin and the Seahawks were "not in the same ballpark on money right now."

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted on Monday afternoon that the Seahawks were making a "hard push" to retain him. 

In the end, Griffin decided to sign with the Jaguars and return to his home state of Florida. 

Could the Griffin brothers play together again?

In leaving Seattle, Griffin is also leaving behind his twin brother, linebacker Shaquem Griffin. The Seahawks drafted both of them in consecutive years (Shaquill in 2017 and Shaquem in 2018), and they've been on the same team ever since. 2021 could be the first year in their professional careers that they're not playing together. 

But it doesn't have to be that way. Shaquem is a restricted free agent, and according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks aren't planning to tender Shaquem a contract.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer isn't on the same spending spree as Bill Belichick is right now, but he doesn't have to be to snag Shaquem. There's a chance the brothers could reunite in Jacksonville. 

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 27: Shaquill Griffin #26 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at CenturyLink Field on September 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Cornerback Shaquill Griffin is leaving Seattle for sunny Jacksonville on a three-year deal with the Jaguars. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

