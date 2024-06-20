Report: Jaguars signing WR Denzel Mims

Free agent wide receiver Denzel Mims plans to sign with the Jaguars on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Mims was waived by Pittsburgh Tuesday after signing a futures deal with the Steelers in January.

A second-round pick by New York in the 2020 NFL draft, Mims spent the first three seasons of his career with the Jets and produced 42 receptions for 676 yards in 30 games, including 15 starts. He did not score a touchdown.

New York traded Mims and a 2025 conditional seventh-round pick to Detroit for a conditional sixth-round selection the same year in July 2023. But after being waived with an injury designation that August, the trade was effectively voided and both teams kept their picks.

Mims’ signing marks Jacksonville’s latest wide receiver transaction following its offseason workout program. The Jaguars signed tryout wide receivers Austin Trammell and Kyric McGowan last week to replace injured undrafted rookies Wayne Ruby Jr. and David White Jr.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire