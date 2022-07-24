Report: Jaguars signing former Vikings QB Kyle Sloter

Kyle Sloter is returning to the NFL.

After spending a season with the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers, the former Minnesota Vikings quarterback is reportedly signing a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero broke the news on Sunday morning.

It was inevitable that the phone would eventually ring for Sloter’s services considering the solid season he had with the Breakers. He had the second-most passing yards and helped get the team to the South Division Final, where they were ultimately knocked off by the championship-winning Birmingham Stallions.

The #Jaguars are signing QB Kyle Sloter, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2022

There will obviously be plenty of training camp competition for Sloter upon arrival in Jacksonville. So there’s no guarantee he’ll be chosen as a backup to starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

All anyone can ask for is an opportunity to live out a dream of playing in the NFL. Back in June, Sloter told the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson there aren’t “80 or 90 quarterbacks in the world who are better” than he is right now.

He’ll now have a chance to prove it.

