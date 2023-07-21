Report: Jaguars re-sign veteran DL Dawuane Smoot to one-year deal

The Jacksonville Jaguar shave re-signed free agent defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, his agent David Canter of GSE Worldwide announced via Twitter on Friday.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the deal is slated to be a one-year contract worth up to $6.25 million. Smoot was reportedly slated to visit the Baltimore Ravens next week, but those plans changed after the team struck a deal prior to his departure.

It’s a 1-year deal worth a max value of $6.25M, including $3.25M guaranteed. With a visit to the #Ravens looming, the Jags step up and keep Smoot home. https://t.co/BZtVeDzvoy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2023

Smoot, his representatives and the Jaguars have worked throughout the offseason to come to an agreement and had discussions regarding a potential new deal earlier this week, progressing toward a deal today.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) takes to the field before a regular season NFL football matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 in overtime. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Smoot, 28, suffered a torn right Achilles during the team's Thursday night victory over the New York Jets late last season. The injury likely prevented the veteran pass rusher's ability to obtain a long-term deal as a result and his market was cooled throughout free agency.

Drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Smoot has been with the Jaguars all six years of his career, most recently signing a two-year deal with the team following the 2020 season. Now, one of the team's most consistent pass rushers over the last four years will return.

Last season, Smoot accounted for five sacks, 12 quarterback hits and six tackles for loss. His five sacks were the second-most on the team behind outside linebacker Josh Allen who finished the season with seven sacks.

Throughout his career, Smoot has accounted for 22.5 sacks, 60 quarterback hits and 27 tackles for loss. He has had at least five sacks in each of the last four seasons.

Injured veterans, rookies and first-year players reported to training camp today, with the remainder of the Jaguars veterans reporting next Tuesday, July 25. The Jaguars will take the practice field for the first time on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars reportedly re-sign veteran DL Dawuane Smoot to one-year deal